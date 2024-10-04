Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) was down 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 3,621,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 946,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of £13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

