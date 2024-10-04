JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 4069324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

