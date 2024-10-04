Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 571,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,832,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

