Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.60 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 828251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.20 ($1.26).

Chrysalis Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.66. The company has a market capitalization of £561.82 million and a P/E ratio of -109.53.

About Chrysalis Investments

(Get Free Report)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.