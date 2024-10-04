Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 2465320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Futu Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 131,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 2,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 109,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Futu Company Profile



Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

