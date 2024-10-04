Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Trading Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 316,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 68,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Enteq Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.91.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.