HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 13.4% – Here’s Why

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) fell 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). 134,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 297,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.51 ($0.10).

HeiQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.80 million, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.06.

Get HeiQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 500,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,440.34). 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.