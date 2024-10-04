Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 2271391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

