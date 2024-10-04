Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Up 16% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) were up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39). Approximately 361,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 80,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of £21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -262.50 and a beta of -0.25.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

