iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 173012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

