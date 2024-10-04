Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 49665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Youdao Stock Down 13.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $620.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Youdao
- About the Markup Calculator
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.