Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 49665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The firm has a market cap of $620.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

