Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Up 12.9% – What’s Next?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). 17,808,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 12,473,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

