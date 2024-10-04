Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

