FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 74670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.43.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FinVolution Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

