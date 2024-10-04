FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 74670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
FinVolution Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.43.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
Featured Stories
