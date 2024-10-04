Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Hawkins worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,741,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $123.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.