Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

