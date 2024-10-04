ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 184,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,710.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

