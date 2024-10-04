Voya Financial (VOYA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/3/2024 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Voya Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/11/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Voya Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Voya Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

