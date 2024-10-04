Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novanta were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 750.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT opened at $171.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $636,876.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,110.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,918 shares of company stock worth $2,959,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

