Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,385 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 100.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FYBR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

