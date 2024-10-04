Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.