ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 20.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at $860,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ROG stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $138.85.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

