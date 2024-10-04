Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.42 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,862,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

