Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.41 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
XSMO stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
