Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.41 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

XSMO stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.