Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,740 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,310 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after buying an additional 1,587,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,463,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 533,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

