Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,606,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

