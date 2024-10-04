TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Mizuho raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:THS opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

