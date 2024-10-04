Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,559 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217,687 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 460,071 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.5 %

NEO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

