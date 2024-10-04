Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Sonos worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,251,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,627,000 after acquiring an additional 163,736 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 24.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,946,000 after acquiring an additional 699,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 266,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,689,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 212,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Craig Hallum cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $307,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $232,498. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.62 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

