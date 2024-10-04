Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.53 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

