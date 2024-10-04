Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.48 Million Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

AMC Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMCX opened at $8.28 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.