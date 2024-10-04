Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.52 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upgraded LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.