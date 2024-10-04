Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,022,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 322,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL opened at $192.41 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

