Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,759 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

