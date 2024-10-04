TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.19. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 154.59, a current ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,852,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 697,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.