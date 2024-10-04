Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

