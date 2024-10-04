Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $129.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

