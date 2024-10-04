Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $181.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $201.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

