Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 44,615 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 47.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in DigitalOcean by 670.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 152.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $43.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

