Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 171,049 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171,049 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,061,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,104,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

