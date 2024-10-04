Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 11,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

NYSE:CMC opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

