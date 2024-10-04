MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of MillerKnoll worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

