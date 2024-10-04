Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.00.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Medpace by 55.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $337.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

