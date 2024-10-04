Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.00.
MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $337.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.78.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
