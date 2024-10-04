Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QWLD stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

