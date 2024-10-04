JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.