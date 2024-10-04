Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,928 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Premier were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Premier by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,312 shares of company stock worth $3,779,250 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

