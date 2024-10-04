ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ePlus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ePlus Stock Down 0.3 %

ePlus stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

