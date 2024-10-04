Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,993,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,907 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,475,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.