Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,816,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,848,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLJ. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

RLJ opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

