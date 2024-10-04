Sei Investments Co. Sells 130,117 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

